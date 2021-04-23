Asus intros ROG Ryujin II AiO CPU cooler

Asus teased its revamped ROG Ryujin II AiO CPU cooler at CES earlier in the year, and now it has officially launched. This reworked version of the Asus ROG AiO doesn't shy away from bringing in favoured third party tech, alongside its new attractions. For example, it features a 7th gen Asetek pump, Noctua fans, and a new bigger 3.5-inch LCD display for monitoring or frivolity.

Like with the predecessor, Asus ROG is selling both 240 and 360mm radiator equipped ROG Ryujin II AiO CPU coolers. This second gen cooler is said to be Asus's most advanced to date with the new high performance, quiet, and reliable Asetek pump. Other key features include:

Maximum performance along with industry-recognized quality and reliability.

Out-of-Bounds temperature sensing. The cooler continuously monitors the liquid temperature and automatically boosts the pump speed to clear any temperature excursions, ensuring smooth system operation for an immersive gameplay experience.

Safety features to ensure the liquid temperature stays within limits for normal safe operation.

System improvements resulting in enhanced permeation resistance and increased durability.

The water block offers a pre-pasted copper CPU plate and embedded fan. Asus says this fan runs at up to 4,800rpm but won't make more than 31 dB(A) noise. This fan also help move air over the VRM and M.2 areas. Its embedded pump runs at up to 2,800 rpm. Moving onto the radiators, they are 27mm thick and feature aluminium fins and up to three Noctua NF-F12 Industrial PPC 2000 PWM fans. These PWM/DC fans run at speeds from 450 to 2000rpm, however they won't generate more than 29.7 dB(A).

Asus' new enlarged display is customisable, and you can display real time stats or use it for animations or personalised logos. You can customise this display with the same FanExpert software you will use to adjust fan profiles.

With previous versions of the ROG Ryujin you would be looking at approx £200. Buyers get a 6-year warranty.

