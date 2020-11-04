Arctic releases its biggest AIO cooler yet - the Liquid Freezer II 420

Arctic has released a new addition to its Liquid Freezer II series of all-in-one-coolers for CPUs and it's the firm's biggest one yet.

The Liquid Freezer II 420 is a 'multi compatible all-in-one CPU water cooler' that's even bigger than Arctic's usual range of 120mm single fans, 240mm dual-fans and 360mm three fan choices. As the name suggests, it covers 420mm with three 140mm fans attached to the radiator rather than the more customary 120mm variety. It's a smart response to Arctic regularly receiving the question 'will [you] ever release the Liquid Freezer II in bigger sizes?'. Now we know the answer is a resounding yes.

Like others in the Liquid Freezer II range, the 420 has an in-house designed pump that Arctic states has been built with low noise and high efficiency in mind. It's PWM controlled and will consume a maximum of 0.9W when not under load, with a maximum of 5.3W under full load. The cooler also has a 40mm VRM fan which is said to cool the motherboard VRM area 'almost inaudibly by up to 15C' although you can always switch it off if you don't need it.

Predictably then, the Liquid Freezer II 420 is a bit of a chunky beast. Its precise measurements are 458 x 138 x 38mm packing in the 3 x 140mm fans along with all the other necessary components. It also weighs a fair bit coming in at 1,977g.

Still, Arctic is certainly talking the talk here. It reckons the Liquid Freezer II 420 will provide high static pressure for improved cooling performance, extended speed range (between 100 and 1,700 RPM), low power consumption while also offering stability and a long lifespan. Combine this with the pump and large radiator and Arctic says the cooler will work with both AMD (AM4 and AM3(+)) as well as Intel (1200, 115X, 2011-3, 2066) processors.

Wondering about a price? The Liquid Freezer II 420 will be sold directly by Arctic for €119.99. Not bad at all compared to the competition. You also get a two year warranty on the unit with certain components such as the P14 fans receiving a 10 year guarantee while the pump block's VRM fan has a lifetime guarantee.