Arctic launches pair of 0dB RGB semi-passive cooling fans

Arctic has launched two new semi-passive cooling fans. The P12 PWM PST 0dB fans are available with analogue RGB lighting (the P12 PWM PST RGB 0dB) or digital addressable RGB lighting (the P12 PWM PST A-RGB 0dB) to suit your setup.

If you are like to keep your PC system as quiet as possible you may already have switched to various passive or semi passive components. However, case fans can still play an important part in cooling your system when it faces strenuous tasks. Arctic thinks that its new P12 PWM PST 0dB fans are ideal for such users with their semi-passive 0dB operation.





As you can see in the graph above, Arctic has designed these 120mm fans so that when the PWM signal falls below 10 per cent they stop spinning, moving into 0dB mode. "This allows silent operation at low load while guaranteeing the highest performance when needed," says Arctic.

The fans can spin up to 2,000 RPM when required and at that speed will generate 48.8 CFM / 1.85mm H₂O static pressure. Unfortunately Arctic omits any data describing the noise levels produced when the fans run at any RPMs. With fans stopping and starting one might be interested in any fan startup noise that may be generated.

Other specs shared by Arctic include the use of hydrodynamic sleeve bearings and the new rubberized contact surfaces to reduce noise levels to a minimum when fans are operational. RGB lighting is provided by an array of 12 LEDs with transparent rotors for smooth even illumination.

If you don't have a motherboard with RGB support then Arctic can sell you a suitable RGB controller for four RGB devices, which can be integrated via USB and controlled via software from the likes of Asus, ASRock, Gigabyte or MSI.

These fans are accessibly priced at €12.99 (A-RGB) and €11.99 (RGB) + VAT and shipping, and are available from the Arctic webshop.