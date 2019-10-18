Arctic launches Freezer 50 TR Threadripper cooler

Cooling specialist Arctic has announced a hefty twin-tower cooler for AMD's Threadripper processor family - and its first with addressable RGB (A-RGB) LED lighting.

AMD's many-core Threadripper chips, designed to sit between its mainstream Ryzen and server Epyc parts in the high-end desktop (HEDT) and workstation markets, are pretty beastly parts - and need beastly coolers to match, complete with a larger-than-usual contact area. Arctic's latest design, the Freezer 50 TR, is designed to tame even the top-end Threadripper parts - and, in a first for the company, comes with a bit of RGB bling.

'With the Freezer 50 TR, the target was simple yet hard to reach: we had to be the best air cooler in the market and be able to cope with the amazing wattage that the Threadripper can pull out,' claims Vincent Andre, Arctic's technical director, of the company's latest design. 'Countless hours of design, simulation and testing were necessary, but I think we have reached our target. With A-RGB integration, the Freezer 50 TR is not only the most powerful Arctic air cooler to date, it's also the first ever with lighting effects.'

The Arctic Freezer 50 TR is based on a dual-tower design which, unusually, uses two mismatched fans with a 120mm joined by a 140mm. Eight direct-contact 6mm copper heatpipes run through to the twin 104-fin aluminium stacks, with the whole assembly tipping the scales at an impressive 1.242kg. Both fans feature pulse-width modulation (PWM) speed control down to 200 RPM, while the on-board A-RGB lighting uses a four-pin connector compatible with most controllers and motherboards. For those whose systems don't include A-RGB support, an optional controller with one four-pin connector and two eight-pin fan connectors will launch in a bundle this November, Arctic has confirmed.

The Arctic Freezer 50 TR is available now from the company's Amazon outlet priced at £59.99 (inc. VAT); more information is available on the company's product page.