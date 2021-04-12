Alphacool tempts extreme PC builders with its NexXxoS rads

Just ahead of the weekend Alphacool asked its Facebook followers "Can it be a little bigger?" When it comes to PC cooling radiators it doesn't look likely, as from the quartet of new NexXxoS radiators it has launched the top-end UT60 Nova 1080 model is a "350 x 350 x 60mm pure cooling surface for nine 120 mm fans".

Starting at the smaller end of the NexXxoS line, there is the Monsta 200mm and 400mm radiator. These are both chunky 86mm thick rads which are designed to be used with 180 or 200mm fans. Alphacool has fitted six G1/4-inch threads for IN and OUT. Another G1/4-inch thread on the back of the radiator serves as a fill port only. These are large, weighty components at 24.8 x 19,9 x 8.7cm (1.7kg) and 44.3 x 20 x 8.7cm (2.78kg), respectively.

The Alphacool NexXxoS XT45 Quad radiator can be fitted with up to four 120 or 140mm fans on either side, or even left as a passive component, as you prefer. It has the same liquid I/O as the Monsta, and same copper/steel construction. Measuring 32.2 x 28 x 4.9cm as supplied, the NexXxoS XT45 Quad weighs 2.37kg.

Alphacool's new NexXxoS Nova 1080 UT60 radiator (60mm thick) is a thicker version of the Nova 1080 XT45 (45mm). Equivalent to a triple 360mm radiator setup, this rad measures 35 x 35 x 6cm and weighs 3.37kg. Connectors are two G1/4-inch threads for IN and OUT. Another G1/4-inch thread on the back of the radiator serves as a fill port. Buyers of this rad can fit up to nine 120mm fans for cooling up to 1000W, or remove the mounting plate to operate it passively if that is your thing.

The Alphacool NexXxoS Monsta 200mm and 400mm, NexXxoS XT45 Quad, and NexXxoS Nova 1080 UT60 are all available direct from the maker at the time of writing, priced at €84.99, €115.99, €89.99, and €137.99 respectively (including VAT and EU shipping).