Thermaltake intros the Tower 100 Mini Chassis

Cases and cooling specialist Thermaltake is preparing its 2021 expo to coincide with the CES 2021 next week. Ahead of the show it has trotted out some tasty morsels to warm up PC enthusiasts, one of which is the introduction of the Tower 100 Mini chassis. Thermaltake actually unveiled the Tower 100 Mini at what would have been Computex time last year but it has only just become available. A useful official fist look video has been released this week too.

In case you haven't realized it, the Thermaltake Tower 100 Mini chassis is the newest member of the Tower series and takes the beefy Tower 900 as its inspiration to provide 'big features in a small footprint. Yes, it is a Mini ITX tower, but it doesn't go all out for compactness, rather for concentrated power but with room to breathe.

Getting down to brass tacks, the Tower 100 Mini isn't therefore that small at 266 x 266 x 462mm (and 6.1kg) but it isn't a hulk you will want/need to hide under your desk either. If you have limited space or simply don't want to have a PC that takes up very much space – but need the power for gaming or content creation - Thermaltake reckon this could be a sweet choice.

Starting from the outside you can see that the Thermaltake Tower 100 Mini has triple tempered glass panels, but retains plenty of airflow by sporting liberally vented steel panels elsewhere throughout the design. In effect it is like a compact display case however the GPU, which often features quite a good share of RGB LEDs depending upon model, is quite close to the left hand side window. While we are still outside, it is worth mentioning the upper edge I/O panel which offers two 3.0 USB Type-A and one USB 3.1 (Gen 2) Type-C ports, as well as audio I/O, power, reset switches and PC activity LEDs.

So, what kind of capacity has the Tower 100 Mini got to offer? I've bullet pointed max component capacities and counts below:

Motherboard: Mini-ITX

Cooling: Top: 1 x 120mm (provided), 1 x 140mm, Rear: 1 x 120mm (provided), 1 x 140mm, Top of the PSU Cover: 1 x 120mm, 1 x 140mm. Radiator: 120mm top

Expansion slots: 2

PSU, standard ATX up to 180mm

CPU cooler: up to 190mm tall

GPU: up to 330mm long

Storage: 2x 2.5-inch using side bracket, plus 2 x 3.5-inch without rear fan in place

The Thermaltake Tower 100 Mini is available now, depending on your region, is available in black or snow white, and costs US$89 or $99, respectively.

