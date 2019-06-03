Thermaltake announces new cases at Computex 2019

Thermaltake has shown off a considerable number of new and upcoming cases at Computex 2019 alongside new RGB RAM and an insanely expensive desk.









The first new product that caught out eye on our whistle-stop tour of the sizeable Thermaltake booth was the Level 20 HT, which falls into the so-called ‘super tower’ category on account of its size (much like Thermaltake’s own Tower 900). This isn’t a case we expect many people to take seriously, but it is a thing, and as usual it’s kitted out with plenty of tempered glass and RGB support. It’ll also be available in either black or white.

On a more realistic level, Thermaltake also showed off the A700 Aluminium Tempered Glass Edition, big brother to the already-available A500. It’s a full-tower chassis with, unsurprisingly, aluminium outer segments and two 5mm-thick tempered glass side panels that are hinged and open like doors. Dust filters are fitted to the top, front, and bottom, and inside is a built-in PSU cover and numerous tool-free drive cages. Clearance for components is pretty massive on all fronts, and the case comes fitted with two 140mm fans. There are four USB Type-A ports (two 3.0, two 2.0) and one USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C header for good measure.

Thermaltake also announced the S Series of chassis, with S standing for ‘steel’. Designed as a cheaper alternative to the A500 Aluminium TG, the S500 Steel TG is a reworking of the original design where the aluminium parts have been replaced with steel. It is expected to launch in July for £100 in the UK, and it will be joined by a smaller sibling, the S300 Steel TG (the lower of the two cases pictured above), in October that should arrive for £80 or so.

It was also pretty hard to miss the open-air distro plate “case” Thermaltake had on show, literally known only as Distro Plate Open Frame at this stage. It basically allows you to mount hardware directly to a distribution plate that naturally has RGB lighting integrated. The plan is for it to launch in Q4, and it should also come with an integrated pump.

Beyond cases, Thermaltake was also showing off its new ToughRAM DDR4 memory, which comes in RGB flavour too. The RGB range will be available with speeds of 3,000MHz, 3,200MHz, and 3,600MHz, and the addressable RGB lighting ties in fully with Thermaltake’s massive RGB ecosystem with no need for extra cables to enable control. The non-RGB kits will range from 2,400MHz to 3,000MHz. The new memory should be available in July.

Thermaltake also showed us a desk costing £1,100 without a hint of irony. The Level 20 Battle Station RGB Gaming Desk is really a thing, and its main selling point is its ability to support 150kg of weight. It also has motorised height adjustment through 300mm and comes with a full-cover cloth mouse pad surface. It’s available now to pre-order.

We also couldn't stop by the Thermaltake booth without saying hello to Jason 'Samarlian' Simm, who picked up first prize in the Thermaltake UK Modding Trophy 2018 that we hosted on these very pages, winning himself a trip to the show in the process. Here he is pictured in front of his winning build with Alex and Thermaltake's CEO, Kenny Lin. Congratulations again, Jason - we wish you all the best in your future projects!

