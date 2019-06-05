SilverStone unveils upcoming cases and PSUs

SilverStone has shown off a selection of upcoming case designs alongside new power supplies at Computex 2019.

The Seta A1 immediately catches the eye with its wavy aluminium front panel that hides air ducts and a pair of addressable RGB strips. It has a PSU shroud internally and a tempered glass side panel that lets you see what’s going on, and up top is a magnetic roof filter. SilverStone is looking to include dual 200mm intake fans, though it currently isn’t sure whether these will be RGB or not at the moment. To keep things as clean looking as possible, it’s even opted for an external power switch that’s on a cable. The case does support vertical GPU mounting, but SilverStone admits airflow will be poor if users go this route. It’s looking to launch this case by the end of the year for around 99 Euros.

The Redline RL08 is a micro-ATX addition to the family that SilverStone is looking to launch for about 100 Euros. It sports an inverted layout internally, and the one on the stand also had an Asus Node-compatible OLED screen integrated into the design, though it will initially launch without this given that it adds roughly 20 to 30 dollars to the cost.

Prototype-grade chassis were also on display, including an update to the airflow-focussed Raven series that will have a semi-transparent front section and a very dark glass side panel to cover up cables and drives. The design has been tweaked compared to previous versions in order to better cater for open-air GPU cooler designs.

There was also a new incoming flagship case, the Alta S1, which was going all-out on RGB – something SilverStone has traditionally avoided but is now dipping more toes into. It has a glass front and a curved glass side panel, and it uses bottom-to-top airflow matched with vertically “hanging” graphics cards to benefit from this.



In terms of PSUs (covered in the video above), SilverStone had its usual focus on small form factor units. It has produced a 750W SFX unit to compete with Corsair, and working with its long-term OEM partner Enhance it has also managed to get 1,000W into a SFX-L chassis. It’s an 80 Plus Platinum unit with modular cabling, and it’s a perfect fit for specialist, high-end, micro-ATX cases that SilverStone also produces, such as the new CS381 that’s readying for release.