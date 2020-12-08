Shuttle releases 1.3 litre Comet Lake-S barebone PC

Shuttle Computer has launched a new member of its XPC slim family. The new Shuttle XPC Barebone DH470 supports Intel Comet Lake-S processors with up to 10C/20T within a 1.3 litre chassis size. Despite its very compact size the fully populated computer will support up to three Ultra HD displays, dual Gigabit Ethernet, 4x USB 3.2 gen 2 ports, and two COM ports. Furthermore, Shuttle says this barebones system is good for 24/7 operation in any place where the ambient temperature is below 50°C.

The robust steel chassis of the XPC Barebone DH470 measures 19 × 16.5 × 4.3cm (LWH). Inside it is recommended you fit your choice of Comet Lake-S CPU up to a TDP of 65W – meaning you can pick a Core i9 with up to 10C/20T. Other expansion options, that seem generous when considering the chassis dimensions, are; twin SO-DIMM slots for up to 64GB of DDR4 RAM, space for a 2.5-inch HDD/SSD, an M.2 NVMe drive slot, an M.2 slot for WLAN module, and the facility to add a 4G modem.

Tom Seiffert, Head of Marketing & PR at Shuttle Computer boasted about the computing ability of a fully populated XPC Barebone DH470. "The impressive combination of Core i9, 64GB of RAM and two SSD drives makes it ideal for professional applications such as content creation, digital signage, server facilities and industry," said Seiffert.



Peripheral connectivity isn't bad either. As mentioned in the intro it supports up to triple UHD displays via its HDMI 2.0 and twin DP connectors. There is even a VGA output option if that is important to your setup and you are willing to sacrifice one of the COM ports. Wired connectivity is afforded by the two Intel Gigabit Ethernet connections on the back, and there are 4× USB 3.2 Gen 2 (10Gbit), 4× USB 3.2 Gen 1 (1× Type-C, 5 Gbit), 2× COM port, front SD card reader, and a remote power-on connection too.

Users can mount the XPC Barebone DH470 in various positions / to various structures using the VESA mount standard. You can also use Shuttle's optional 19-inch rack mount for two 1.3-litre devices.

Shuttle is selling the XPC Barebone DH470 with immediate availability via specialist partner retailers, it has an MSRP of €260 plus local sales tax.