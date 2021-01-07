Raijintek shows off its Pan Slim mini-ITX desktop case

January 7, 2021 | 12:30
Chassis and cooling specialist Raijintek has readied a new mini-ITX desktop PC case with fetching looks – if you like retro modern Jetsons-esque design. The firm is showcasing its new chasis, the Pan Slim, via YouTube initially and you might note that its shape, four angled legs, and curves bear more than a passing resemblance to the Cryorig Taku that hit Kickstarter in November 2017. However, Raijintek is quick to point out its Mini-ITX case is built for 'moar power' with some decent max compatibility figures for such a design.
The Raijintek Pan Slim is a sleek looking chassis that doubles as a monitor stand and provides a space underneath to stow your keyboard when you need your desk space for other projects. Its fits only Mini-ITX motherboards (or Thin Mini-ITX) and measures 348 x 590 x 155mm, weighing in at 8.2kg with its steel and aluminium construction. Staying outside for now, it has a large round power button to the front left and beneath that there is 2 × USB 3.0 (USB 3.2 Gen 1) and 1 × USB 3.0 (USB 3.2 Gen 1) Type C ports. It will be made available in black, white, or silver-grey.
Opening up the case reveals an elongated drawer-like layout which allows you to fit your motherboard (middle centre base), as well as an HDD cage for 2x 3.5- and 1x 2.5-inch drive to the front, up to 2x 120mm fans or a 240mm radiator to the right, a GPU to the left which is connected via PCI riser cable, and at the far left there is room for your SFX PSU and more SSDs/HDDs.
Maximum compatibility figures are as follows:
Raijintek hasn't spoken forth with regard to availability and pricing. I'd guess you will have to pay £200+ for this.
December 11 2020 | 17:30
