Raijintek shows off its Pan Slim mini-ITX desktop case

Chassis and cooling specialist Raijintek has readied a new mini-ITX desktop PC case with fetching looks – if you like retro modern Jetsons-esque design. The firm is showcasing its new chasis, the Pan Slim, via YouTube initially and you might note that its shape, four angled legs, and curves bear more than a passing resemblance to the Cryorig Taku that hit Kickstarter in November 2017. However, Raijintek is quick to point out its Mini-ITX case is built for 'moar power' with some decent max compatibility figures for such a design.

The Raijintek Pan Slim is a sleek looking chassis that doubles as a monitor stand and provides a space underneath to stow your keyboard when you need your desk space for other projects. Its fits only Mini-ITX motherboards (or Thin Mini-ITX) and measures 348 x 590 x 155mm, weighing in at 8.2kg with its steel and aluminium construction. Staying outside for now, it has a large round power button to the front left and beneath that there is 2 × USB 3.0 (USB 3.2 Gen 1) and 1 × USB 3.0 (USB 3.2 Gen 1) Type C ports. It will be made available in black, white, or silver-grey.

Opening up the case reveals an elongated drawer-like layout which allows you to fit your motherboard (middle centre base), as well as an HDD cage for 2x 3.5- and 1x 2.5-inch drive to the front, up to 2x 120mm fans or a 240mm radiator to the right, a GPU to the left which is connected via PCI riser cable, and at the far left there is room for your SFX PSU and more SSDs/HDDs.

Maximum compatibility figures are as follows:

GPU: up to 3 slots, up to 340mm long

CPU: cooler height not stated, but CPU is in a 155mm deep chassis height

PSU: SFX type

Case cooling: up to 2x 120mm fans top (or up to 240mm rad in this place) and up to 4x 120mm fans in bottom

Raijintek hasn't spoken forth with regard to availability and pricing. I'd guess you will have to pay £200+ for this.