Phanteks shows off Enthoo Luxe 2 and Eclipse P360X, P400A

The Phanteks suite at Computex is usually one of the more interesting in terms of cases, and this year was no different, as the company had on show the upcoming Enthoo Luxe 2 full tower, new Eclipse P360X and P400A cases, and a new ‘Air’ variant of the Evolv Shift as well as new water-cooling products.









The Enthoo Luxe 2 was shown off at CES 2019 earlier this year but is now reaching completion and is due to hit the market in early August with a suggested retail price of $189. It’s a full tower case with massive hardware support including SSI-EEB motherboard support, up to dual 480mm and dual 360mm radiator support (simultaneously), and room for a dozen HDDs and 15 fans (though none are included). The case offers multiple configuration options for high-end systems including dual-system support out of the box, and Phanteks demoed the Luxe 2 being used in a variety of ways.



The P360X and P400A, meanwhile, will be new additions to the Eclipse family and will also launch in August. The P360X is unsurprisingly based on the P350X but comes with a redesigned front panel with extra RGB and supposedly better airflow. Phanteks is looking at a retail price of $69 for this one.

As for the P400A (based on P400), again it’s the front panel where you’ll see the biggest changes, and here Phanteks is using a fine mesh to improve airflow while also preserving the metal construction. Vertical GPU support is made easier too. Expect to see this launch for $69 for the Airflow version (dual 120mm fans, non-RGB, fan controller included) or $89 for the D-RGB version (triple addressable RGB 120mm fans).

The popular Evolv Shift ITX case will see a new variant launched in July for $99. The Evolv Shift Air is airflow-focussed and incorporates Phanteks’ fabric mesh into both of its slot-in side panels. Said panels will also be sold separately for existing Shift owners looking to get in on the action.

You can also expect to see new additions to the Glacier Series of water-cooling products. The Glacier D140 (July, $99) is designed as a “universal” distribution plate for ATX cases with 140mm mounts, and Phanteks will also be tweaking its DDC pump/res combos and CPU water blocks with additional addressable RGB. Kits for the Asus ROG Extreme Dominus and Gigabyte Aorus Extreme motherboards are also planned, as are water blocks for Asus’ Strix RTX 2060/2070 cards and the AMD Radeon VII.

Images in this article were supplied by Phanteks.

