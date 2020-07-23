Phanteks releases Enthoo Pro 2 full-tower

Phanteks has launched its latest full-tower chassis, the Enthoo Pro 2, designed to strengthen its mid-range offerings with a retail price of £116 or £125 depending on if you get the tempered glass version or not.



The Enthoo Pro 2 will sit alongside the existing Enthoo Pro rather than replacing it. Phanteks says the older case will continue to serve customers with a greater interest in legacy storage (5.25” and 3.5” devices), while the new one targets those seeking more flexibility when it comes to 2.5”/3.5” drives and high-end cooling. That said, there is a bracket being made available separately for those who want a second 5.25” inside the Enthoo Pro 2.

Phanteks is using the high-performance fabric mesh (introduced with the Eclipse P600S) to act as a dust filter on the front, side, and bottom, claiming that it has much lower airflow restriction than any metal-based designed. The roof filter is a more traditional, denser filter which Phanteks says helps when it comes to prevent air entering via gravity rather than just airflow.



The spacious and highly flexible interior is the real highlight, however. With room for SSI-EEB motherboards, dual-system setups (using the Revolt X PSU), double power supplies (using the expandable Revolt Pro PSU), and a whole host of water-cooling, the Enthoo Pro 2 is primed to accommodate some very interesting systems.



The case even has triple-slot vertical GPU mounts for both systems, though the necessary riser cables are sold separately. A lot of the flexibility is a result of the main PSU being installed vertically. An anti-sag bracket for the main GPU is also supplied, and it sits behind the motherboard tray to keep it invisible in the main cavity. Also behind the motherboard tray users are treated to double-looped Velcro cable ties and a cable cover.

The clearance levels and amount of hardware that can be installed are both pretty bonkers. GPUs, CPU coolers, and PSUs are limited to 475mm (with fans), 195mm, and 280mm respectively. There’s room for up to four 3.5” HDDs and 11 2.5” SSDs out of the box, or you can go up to 12 3.5” HDDs and three 2.5” SSDs when prioritising traditional drives, but you’ll need to get extra HDD trays separately to maximise the potential.



When it comes to cooling, there’s space for 15 120mm fans (or eight 140mm and six 120mm). Radiators up to 480mm can be installed in the front and side, and the length limitation is 360mm for the roof and bottom radiator mounts. The case utilises removable radiator brackets and has an accessible drain port at the bottom of the front panel (requires pass-through fitting).



The Enthoo Pro 2 is available in two flavours, one with a tempered glass side panel and ARGB lighting and one with a closed steel panel and no lighting. On both, the front I/O hosts four USB 3.0 ports and one USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C, but the TG/RGB version includes mode and colour buttons to control the lighting of the 14-LED strip gracing the PSU shroud (and the power button). Lighting control can also be handed off to the motherboard with the included cable.



The Enthoo Pro 2 is on sale now, retailing here in the UK for £116 (closed) or £125 (glass and RGB). More information is available on the official website.