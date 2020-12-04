Phanteks refines its Mini ITX Evolv Shift chassis

Cooling and chassis specialist Phanteks has updated its attractive Enthoo Evolv Shift Micro ITX tower and forked the design into a twin tempered glass walled model with aRGB and a mesh sided version sans lighting. These new models are called the Phanteks Evolv Shift 2 and Evolv Shift 2 Air, respectively.

Both the new chassis are a smidgeon larger than their predecessor in width and depth, have better airflow, have changed the front I/O location for user convenience, feature an improved interior layout, and have increased maximum capacity.

Inside the new 274 × 186 × 490mm, 25 litre, Evolv Shift 2(Air) chassis you can cram the following:

GPU: up to 335mm long and 2.9 slots wide

CPU cooler: up to 85mm tall

PSU: up to 130mm long (SFX form factor PSU)

Motherboard: Mini-ITX / Thin Mini-ITX

Fans: Rear: 2 × 140/120mm (1 × 140 mm included), Floor: 1 × 140/120mm (optional). Instead of the fan, users can fit a 1x 120mm radiator in rear.

Drives: 1x 3.5-inch, 4x 2.5-inch (with optional 2x 2.5-inch bracket)

There are a number of interesting design choices that have been made by Phanteks in designing the Evolv Shift 2 (Air). For one, the graphics card is situated beneath the motherboard and is in a vertical orientation (using a riser cable adaptor). This gives a good view of your GPU from the case side, particularly in the tempered glass version of the chassis. Secondly the motherboard I/O also points skywards, matching the GPU outputs.



The GPU and motherboard connectors all pointing upwards might seem off but Phanteks has fitted the top of the chassis with a hinged lid giving easy access and the connector cables can still stream out of the back, looking about as neat as can be for a DIY PC desktop.

Phanteks says the Evolv Shift 2 and Evolv Shift 2 Air will be available later this month at €110 and €100 respectively.