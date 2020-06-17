NZXT releases Rainbow Six Siege themed H510 case

NZXT has announced its latest limited-edition case collaboration, and this time round it's the turn of Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege.

The case is the sixth part of NZXT's limited-edition series of licensed gaming cases and it's both incredibly distinctive looking and really rather expensive for what it offers. Called the CRFT 06 H510 Siege, the case is modelled on the game's barricade to spark your interest, albeit with no barbed wire in sight. It has an illuminated 6 Logo on the front panel, with a side-panel making it easy to see all your components (and many RGB lights) inside your PC at any time. Also, somewhat unusually, there's a Rainbow Six charm dangling from the side window. There's also a Siege-themed Puck for hanging up your headphones if you so wish.

Based on the NZXT H510 case, albeit with the Rainbow Six-esque additions, the case is a pretty simple one to use. It offers an USB 3.1 Gen 2 compatible USB-C connector on the front panel, an all-steel construction, tempered glass side panels, plus an effective cable management system. It also provides support for water-cooling with simplified installation using a removable bracket for either all-in-one CPU coolers or custom loop configurations. NZXT notes it supports radiators up to 280mm. It also comes with two Aer F120mm fans for airflow in the front panel.

Only 500 of these cases are available so they certainly live up to their limited edition name. And the price? Well, that's a bit painful as is often the way with these limited edition cases. While the standard H510 case costs about £75, the Rainbow Six themed one will be £230. Ouch.



Previously, NZXT launched the World of Warcraft H510 case in Alliance and Horde colours, albeit with 1,000 units available and ever so slightly cheaper at £200.

The Rainbow Six Siege case certainly looks eye-catching but we suspect it's only going to be the richest of fans that will consider this as a genuine alternative to the much more reasonably priced H510. After all, it's a bit of a fancy paint job at heart, rather than anything too revolutionary.