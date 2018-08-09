NZXT announces Fallout-themed H700 case

NZXT has announced a partnership with Bethesda Softworks to launch a case and motherboard cover with a Nuka-Cola theme, designed to tie in with the Fallout franchise of post-apocalyptic role-playing shooters.

Entering the company's line-up as part of the CRFT (craft) limited-edition custom-designed products, the NZXT H700 Nuka-Cola takes the company's existing H700 chassis design and wraps it in a red-hued 'war-torn' paint finish featuring the Nuka-Cola pin-up mascot first introduced in Bethesda's Fallout 4. The red follows through to the inside of the case, while custom-designed LED lighting and air vents are said to 'capture the look and feel of the famed franchise.' This comes, the company claims, without any cost to the functionality of the H700 on which it is based, which includes support for all-in-one and custom-loop liquid cooling setups, easy cable management, and a tempered-glass side panel.

Those looking to pick one up, though, may need to be quick: NZXT has confirmed that the case is being released in a production run of just 2,000 units, while a matching all-metal cover for the divisive NZXT N7 Z370 motherboard will be limited to just 400 pieces.

'When you think of legendary PC franchises, the Fallout series easily sits at the top,' crows Johnny Hou, NZXT founder and chief executive, of the partnership. 'Like gamers around the world, I have been captivated by the incredible stories and locations this series has brought to millions. We are quite proud to work alongside the talented team at Bethesda to create something gaming and Fallout fans will enjoy for a very long time.'

'NZXT's commitment to bringing some of the most elegant and high-quality products to gamers made us very excited to work with them,' adds Bethesda's Michael Kochis. 'The passion and care poured into this case is clear, and we hope fans are excited to bring home a piece of the Wasteland.'

The CRFT #02 H700 Nuka-Cola, to give the chassis its full designation, has had its European pricing confirmed at €299.90 while the N7 Z370 cover is €49.90 (both inc. VAT.) More information is available on the company's official product page.