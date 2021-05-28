NZXT and Ubisoft launch the H510 Valhalla case

Bit-Tech reported upon two previous custom NZXT gaming themed chassis; the World of Warcraft themed design from 2019, and a Rainbow Six Siege themed design a year ago. Sometimes third time is a charm and the latest collaboration with Ubisoft might be the most appealing yet, with its Viking rune motifs and lighting.





In a press release NZXT says that the new Limited Edition CRFT 08 H510 Valhalla, to give it its full title, is "a case worthy of a Viking conqueror." However, I think the PC components shortage was even worse back in the dark ages, so that is a rather frivolous boast.

Key design elements of the H510 Valhalla can be summed up as follows:

Overall: battle-scarred paint textures.

Front: Valhalla variant of the Assassin's Creed logo with LED lighting.

Tempered glass window: with 'symbols of the gods' inscribed onto the glass.

Eivor Shield Puck, with removable arrow, plus Broach Charm: handy for hanging your headset, for example.

Cable bar: A runic poem is etched into the bar, which translates as follows: "Cattle die, friends die, and the same with you; but I know of something that never dies and that's a dead person's deeds".

PSU shroud: further designs based on the AC logo and Viking jewellery.

In addition to the above you get all the great features of a standard NZXT H510, such as:

Modern design and builder-friendly features

USB 3.1 Gen 2-compatible USB-C connector on the front panel

Premium all-steel construction with the sleek H Series aesthetic

Tempered glass side panel to showcase your build

Wire management made easy with an intuitive, patent-pending cable management system

Simplified water-cooling installation using a removable bracket for either all-in-one CPU coolers or custom loop configurations

NZXT says the new H510 Valhalla case is available now, but please remember that it is a limited run and availability depends on market. You can order it direct from NZXT for $249.99 in the US. Have a look at your usual distributors.