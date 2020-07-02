Kolink unveils a trio of new budget cases

Kolink has today added three new cases to its lineup: The Inspire K7, the Observatory Lite RGB, and its sister chassis the Observatory Lite Mesh RGB.



Priced at £54.95, both versions of the Observatory Lite are intended to be more budget-conscious than the original Observatory case, cutting the cost by over 20 percent. Depending on the version you pick (Lite RGB or Lite Mesh RGB), the front panel will be either glass or mesh respectively, presumably to allow customers to pick between airflow and aesthetics in their priorities.



Aside from the front panel, the Lite RGB and Lite Mesh RGB are identical. Both come with four 120mm ARGB ring fans (three front intakes, one rear exhaust), and a fan hub and remote control are supplied to give users control over both lighting effects and fan speeds; these can also be handed over to the motherboard of course. A tempered glass side panel gives you a view of the interior where you’ll find a standard mid-tower layout including a PSU shroud.



In terms of clearance, there’s 335mm for GPUs, 160mm for CPU coolers, and 180mm for PSUs. You can also install radiators up to 280mm behind the front panel, and there’s space for two additional 120mm fans in the roof, an area that’s shielded by a magnetic dust filter. All told, there appears to be plenty of features for £55, even if the front I/O is only home to one USB 3.0 port (plus two USB 2.0s) and, understandably, no USB-C.



For those who cannot justify £55 on a PC case, the Inspire K7 may be of interest, as it has been put up for pre-order for just £42.95. As a result, the number a pre-installed fans in this mid-tower drop to one (rear exhaust), but it still has ARGB credentials, and this is complemented by an angled ARGB strip on the front panel. The lighting can be controlled via the front I/O button or your motherboard.

The dimensions, pictures, and other specifications make it clear that the chassis at the core of the Inspire K7 is the same as that in the Observatory Lite cases – not an uncommon move in the case market, but worth knowing. This means you still get a tempered glass side panel and PSU shroud, and the clearance levels, fan/radiator support and USB ports are all the same as well.



The Kolink Observatory Lite RGB and Observatory Lite Mesh RGB are available to pre-order from Overclockers UK now for £54.95; the Inspire K7 is available for pre-order from the same place for £42.95. More product information is available on the official website.

