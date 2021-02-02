InWin launches 216 mid-tower in white-wood grain finish

Last April InWin launched the 216 mid-tower as one of the founding designs in the brand new 2-series. The series combines modern and minimalist design with elegant finishing, but never neglected the all-important features of airflow, buildability, and expandability. Now InWin has released a new version of the 216 mid-tower in white and wood grain finish – with a trio of all white ASP120 aRGB fans pre-installed.

Before going on to talk about the new white and wood grain finish it is worth recapping the InWn 216 mid tower's qualities. This chassis is not particularly compact but accommodates up to E-ATX motherboards, has 7 PCI slots, can fit large GPUs (up to 390mm long) with horizontal or vertical mounting options to show off your GPU in the smoked tempered glass window, and has plenty of air and liquid cooling options (e.g. it can house a 360mm rad in the front). The front panel I/O interface is equipped with 2x USB 3.1 Type-A and 3.5mm audio. You can check out the full specs in the screenshot below.

With this white version InWin has combined different materials to add "a pure and elegant atmosphere". All the black surfaces are now in painted white (inside and out), and the brushed aluminium strip becomes light wood grain. Moreover, InWin has pre-installed "three elegant and detailed Sirius ASP120 e-sports fans with double-sided light rings," so your system can dazzle out of the box.

InWin says the new PWM fans can provide silent performance from 13dBA, and can be powered up to pushup to 50CFM (27dBA). The fans run at between 500 and 1800RPM. Remember, they also feature aRGB LEDs with diffusers, and can be synced with various other components and peripherals. The case can fit six 120mm fans in total, and you can see from the specs that there are also options for up to a 360mm rad in the front or a 120mm one at the rear. Other max compatibility figures include; PSU – up to 220mm long, CPU cooler – up to 166mm tall.

InWin hasn't provided any indicative pricing for its new white chassis. The black/aluminium finished InWiin 216 sells for about US$100 without any fans included, which should give some indication to the price of this model.