Express your love of World of Warcraft with the NZXT H510 case

Keen to show off your love of World of Warcraft? NZXT has just launched a gaming case that allows you to do exactly that.

The H510 World of Warcraft mid-tower case is available in 2 varieties - one reflecting the Alliance and the other reflecting the Horde. They're part of NZXT's limited edition CRFT series of cases.

There's the blue colours of the Alliance with the Alliance logo placed on the front panel of the case, or alternatively, you can go red with the Horde and the appropriate logo there too. In both cases, the logos are backlit and do look rather fetching. Providing you're ok with a case that makes a big point of saying 'I love World of Warcraft'.

The cases offer a USB 3.1, Gen2 compatible USB-C connector on the front panel, along with a tempered glass side panel to check out what's going on inside. An all-steel construction, it looks to be a sturdy unit too, although NZXT hasn't announced how much it weighs. Throw in a useful cable management system, and a removable bracket designed to make water-cooling installation simpler, the H510 has everything you could need.

Having said that though, it is a fairly standard looking case once you take out the World of Warcraft branding. It's basically the same as many of NZXT's cases including its previous Blizzard related offering - the H500 Overwatch case. NZXT loves to make cases that tie into favourite games and has done so a few times in the past, including a Fallout themed one last year.

This one seems a bit behind the times given that World of Warcraft launched 15 years ago. However, it is still popular - with much of that thanks to this year's launch of World of Warcraft Classic - even if its most popular days seem to be behind it.

Still, despite that, NZXT is all geared up for making it as limited and as exclusive as possible. There are only 1000 units of each case in existence, and they will be available for pre-order from sometime at the end of January.

Expect to pay €199.99 for the privilege. At current exchange rates, that's about £160.