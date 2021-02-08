DarkFlash DLH21 luxury ITX case launched in four colours

PC cases, coolers, and chairs maker DarkFlash has launched an appealing new Mini ITX chassis called the DLH21. This might be seen by some as an interesting alternative to the troubled NZXT H1.



Starting with one of the most important specs of a Mini ITX design, its size, the DarkFlash DLH21 stands as a mini tower and measures 238.8 x 175 x 412mm. In the pictures you can see that DarkFlash eschews any glass/Perspex windows and this case is made entirely from perforated 0.8mm steel panels (5 sided plus magnetic dust filters provided). The construction uses a 'fast detach design' so is easy and quick to build into and cable manage. Side panels fasten with a latch and are secured by thumb screws.

Despite its compact size, the DarkFlash DLH21 can pack in some powerful components. It requires an SFX(L) PSU but other than that you can install a dual-PCI slot 320mm graphics card (max 320 x 147 x 61mm), up to 240mm radiator, a CPU cooler that is up to 134mm tall, and there is even room for a 3.5-inch HDD (if no LCS radiator) as well as 2x 2.5-inchers. Moreover, the GPU is front mounted so you get the 'benefit' of its RGB fans glinting through the front panel.



Atop of the front edge you have a decent set of I/O, which includes 1x Type-C, 2x USB 3.0, HD Audio ports, plus power and LED switches. On the topic of LEDs, I've already mentioned that the design is good for showcasing your GPU RGB but DarkFlash also includes an aRGB lighting strip around the base, which you can control via that top toggle switch or your motherboard





Colours available include; black, white, pink and cyan and the DLH21 retails at $190 in the US.