Cooler Master unveils MasterBox NR200 and NR200P chassis

Cooler Master has launched its MasterBox NR200 and NR200P chassis, a new small form factor Mini-ITX chassis that's been in the works since 2018 and is designed for high-performance computing and gaming, according to the firm.

The case, while small, is capable of holding the largest modern graphics cards out there along with up to a 280mm liquid-cooling radiator. Form and function? That seems to be what Cooler Master is aiming for here. Primarily aimed as an entry point into high-performance small form factor computing, the case is designed with both experienced builders and newbies with easy and tool-free access prominent throughout. All external panels and top-mounted fans are secured with pins for easy removal with every panel and frame easily dismantled to allow for 360-degree accessibility.

Both the MasterBox NR200 and NR200P have a volume capacity of 18 litres so they're compact yet well designed. You'll be able to install a CPU tower cooler as tall as 157mm, up to 3-slot graphics cards 330mm in length, along with two 120 top-mounted fans and the aforementioned liquid-cooling radiator up to 280mm long.

Effectively, Cooler Master has designed a case with a layout that aims to mimic a traditional tower PC albeit smaller but without too many limitations. The only crucial difference here is that the power supply is front-mounted.

In both the case of the NR200 and the NR200P, you're able to install a graphics card vertically by using the PCI slots that cover the 92mm rear fan space, providing plenty of flexibility to your plans. The NR200P also comes with a PCI-E riser to make such vertical GPU installation an option out of the box. That case also comes with a tempered glass panel for those wanting to show off their setup but again, it's easy enough to slide the panel off.



Cooling is often an issue with smaller cases but Cooler Master reckons it's got things covered. The NR200 can house up to seven fans in total with one 92mm and one 120mm Sickle flow fan included. The NR200P offers two 120mm Sickle flow fans instead. Both cases also have support for out-of-the-box custom cooling with two liquid cooling pump locations alongside side and bottom radiator mounting locations for added convenience. Cooler Master is fairly confident that high-end ITX setups will still work at cooler temperatures here.

Understated with a clean design aesthetic, the NR200 and NR200P cases are available exclusively at Overclockers and Amazon for a month with the NR200P expected to retail at €100. You've got a choice of black or white when purchasing.