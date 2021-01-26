Cooler Master reveals a tempered glass aRGB GPU support bracket

Cooler Master has kicked off its Virtual Showcase 2021 event, and this online expo will be open until Friday. As a maker of a wide range of components and peripherals there are quite a few 'collections' that are worth a look at, especially if you like the brand and its output. Cooler Master has split up its showcase into segments as follows; cases, cooling, power, peripherals, and lifestyle.

With bulky and heavy graphics cards becoming prevalent in the latest-gen products based upon AMD and Nvidia GPUs, there has never been a more important time in PC DIY history to ensure your graphics card gets adequate support, to reduce the strain on the PCIe slot, protecting your hardware investments. Though it is indeed hard to actually buy any of these weighty new GPUs, you can be fully prepared, and stylish, with Cooler Master's ARGB GPU Support Bracket.

Unlike most previous such purely mechanical and utilitarian supports, Cooler Master has adopted the philosophy that a GPU support could be "the centrepiece of your new build". That might sound absurd, but it does indeed look rather attractive in the images / renders that CM has published.

The Cooler Master ARGB GPU Support Bracket takes the form of a tempered glass block with an ABS plastic base which contains a magnet, and a support arm that offers tool-free adjustable support. Cooler Master actually includes two supports in the box, for use in multiple orientations. It can offer support from the tail-end of the GPU, or on the side of the GPU closest to the side panel – see image below.

As for the addressable RGB lighting, Cooler Master has machined the glass block for diagonal and edge lighting. A 510mm lighting power cable is provided but an aRGB controller isn't – you need one on your motherboard or a discrete unit.

If you are interested in the Cooler Master ARGB GPU Support Bracket, it will become available in Q1, and has an MSRP of US$24.99.