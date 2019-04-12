Asus ROG Helios case priced at £250

Asus has given a launch date and price to the long-awaited ROG Helios chassis, and it doesn’t come cheap: It’ll be available to buy this month for £250.



While the Asus ROG brand has appeared in the case market before, the ROG Helios is the first true Asus ROG case, based on the original Strix concept chassis first shown off at Computex last year.



With mid-tower dimensions and ATX motherboard support, the ROG Strix Helios sports a brushed aluminium frame and tempered glass side panels on the left, right, and front. The chassis is described as being for ‘showcase builds’, and with that in mind there are fabric carry handles weaved between the roof struts, so if you feel it isn’t being seen enough in one location you can quickly and comfortably pick it up and move it along to the next. The front panel also has integrated RGB lighting that’s naturally compatible with Asus Aura Sync.



The side panels are mounted on a quick-release mechanism, and the front, top, and bottom areas all feature removable dust filters. Airflow is provided by three front 140mm intake fans and one rear 140mm exhaust fan, while two 140mm or three 120mm fans can be installed in the roof as well. The front and roof sections feature removable brackets to make installing fans and radiators easy; 360mm and 420mm radiators are supported up front, while the roof is limited to 360mm and 280mm models at most.



Internally the Helios sticks to a standard tower layout and makes the popular choice of including a PSU shroud, but even this has a cutout for showing off the side of your PSU in case this also has RGB lighting. There are four dedicated 2.5” mounts and two 3.5”/2.5” combo bays for larger drives. Optical drive support is not included.



Other features include one USB 3.1 Type-C and four USB 3.0 Type-A ports on the front I/O panel, vertical GPU mounting support (required PCIe riser cable sold separately), a translucent rear cable cover that hides cables while allowing LEDs to shine through, and a multifunction cover on the motherboard tray that hides cables and supports graphics cards while also allowing a 2.5” device to be installed and shown off.



The Asus ROG Helios will launch this month for £250, and it will also be on the show floor at Insomnia 64 next weekend for anyone interested. More information is available on the official website.