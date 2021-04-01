B&O launches the Beoplay Portal gaming headset

Bang & Olufsen has announced its first ever gaming headset, dubbed the Beoplay Portal. As you might suspect, this is a headset that targets the high-end, and by that I'm talking about the €499 price tag – but with plenty of attractive features that help make that price a little more palatable.





Key features of the Beoplay Portal, according to the firm, are:

Engineered for wireless gaming

Immersive and precise surround sound

Virtual boom arm for crystal clear conversations

Contemporary design aesthetics

Lightweight and crafted for long-term comfort

As B&O have put the features in this order, I will talk about them in the same order. On the topic of wireless gaming, the B&O Beoplay Portal gaming headset was designed in collaboration with Microsoft and with the Xbox Ecosystem in mind. The headset has a dedicated Xbox button for Xbox Wireless Protocol connections to the console (or PCs with the Xbox wireless adapter). However, B&O wisely didn't close off usage options there, and it includes Bluetooth 5.1, aptX Adaptive, USB-C, and 3.5 mm mini-jack connectivity too.

Any wireless device is also partly judged by its battery life and performance. The Beoplay Portal has a 1,200mAh Li-ion battery which can be recharged via USB-C in 2 hours. That will get you up to 12 hours with Xbox wireless, Bluetooth and Active Noise Cancelling - or up to 24 hours with Bluetooth and Active Noise Cancelling.

For your listening pleasure, B&O have equipped a pair of custom-designed 40mm drivers with neodynium magnets. These support Dolby Atmos for Headphones. Frequencies from 20 – 22,000Hz are reproduced by the drivers, which have a sensitivity of 95dB @ 1kHz / 1mW and impedance of 24 Ohms. The audio experience is customisable via the B&O app.

The other essential part of a gaming headset, the microphone functionality, is catered for by the four voice mics and four mics for adaptive active noise cancellation technology (two per earcup). These mics mean that the traditional boom arm mic design is no longer necessary, and the ANC mics mean that users can hear their own voice even with active noise-cancelling on.

As a B&O product you should expect exceptional design, and from reading about the materials, specs, and features it doesn't seem to disappoint. For example; the earcups are memory foam with lambskin covers and offset padding, the headband padding uses a breathable knitted bamboo-based cover, and the earcup caps are made from milled aluminium.

On and around the earcups you will find the various buttons, ports and controls you need to control and enjoy the Beoplay Portal gaming headset. Touching the earcaps can play/pause, mute/unmute, and touch sliders are present for intuitive control of volume/mix levels.

Three headset colour choices are available; black, light grey, or navy. The headset weighs 282g (add 10g for the audio or USB cable) and measures 167.3 W x 178.7 H x 92.6 D (mm).This headset becomes available globally from the end of April but North American customers should be able to find it on sale later this week.

