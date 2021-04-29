Bang & Olufsen intros Beolab 28 adaptive, wireless speakers

Bang & Olufsen has announced a new set of highly desirable adaptive, wireless speakers. The Beolab 28 speakers can be set up free-standing or wall mounted, and are available in a range of appealing finishes; light oak, smoked oak, walnut, grey mélange, or grey. These speakers promise "powerful studio-grade sound that automatically adapts to your space," as well as being easy to deploy and connect to modern streaming equipment with Chromecast, Airplay or Bluetooth compatibility.





Beolab 28 speakers have a 25cm diameter footprint. At the base of each speaker tower is a downward firing 6.5-inch subwoofer. Above it are three custom designed 3-inch woofers and a tweeter. Crowning the design is a touch control, but you can alternatively use smart device or remote control via app. The touch controls are immediate and ready as you approach the speakers due to a proximity sensor. An intuitive UI facilitates listener play, pause, skip, volume adjustment and four favourite buttons to fire up built-in apps like the Bang & Olufsen Radio or Spotify.

The speakers deliver "1250 watts of pure power and a wide frequency range of 27Hz to 23KHz," says B&O. Meanwhile, the built-in amplifier features a DSP for individual driver adjustment and implementing features like Advanced Adaptive Bass Linearization (ABL), Directional Sound, and Active Room Compensation – plus Beam Width Control for adjustment between narrow and wide soundscapes.

As well as supporting the standards supported by your current smart home and smart devices, B&O will be adding Beolink Multiroom in autumn 2021 via software update. It notes that these speakers can be connected to B&O TVs via Powerlink or Wireless Powerlink.

The appearance of these speakers is very customizable with permutations of speaker cover colour, aluminium finish, and wooden covers. These choices complement the central anodised, aluminium cylinder.

The B&O Beolab 28 Fabric version is available from an RRP of 10750 EUR / 9750 GBP / 80000 DKK. If you want the wooden versions they are more expensive at Beolab 28 RRPs of 12000 EUR / 10750 GBP / 90000 DKK per pair. These speakers will be sold individually too but B&O hasn't provided pricing details for this option yet.