MSI releases Vigor GK50 Elite Keyboard and WR01 Wrist Rest

MSI is expanding its burgeoning line of Vigor gaming keyboards with the GK50 Elite and accompanying WR01 wrist rest today.

The mid-range model numbering translates to an £80 street price plus another £20 for the wrist rest. The pair is still comfortably cheaper than the GK70 reviewed a while back. For that outlay, MSI provides Kailh Box White switches with a 40g actuation force.

As expected, there's per-key RGB Mystic lighting, controllable by MSI's overarching Dragon software. The keyboard features a brushed-metal top plate. The relatively small frame lends itself to a 435mm x 135mm x 38mm form factor and 800g weight.

Rather than add to the base cost by bundling in a basic wrist rest, MSI offers the Vigor WR01 as an accessory. Weighing 300g and using a gel-infused memory foam filler with what MSI terms an 'Ice Silk Lycra' upper, it looks a cut above most other bundled wrist rests.

We've got both the keyboard and wrist rest in for review and are busy putting them through their paces. Expect to see a video and written review very soon.