TT Talent 2018 - Support our Lads!





As 2018 is beginning to draw to a close, eyes are turning towards CES in the new year, the next big international show in the PC hardware and modding calendar. Thermaltake has obviously taken note of the event as this year they've upturned the biannual CaseMOD Invitational so as to focus around it for 2018/19.



Rather than kicking off with a traditional modding contest, instead there are a series of rounds, beginning with video content. The public gets to vote on who they wish to see proceed, with the top finishers having the chance to mod later in the new year, the ultimate winner grabbing a chance to visit CES.

Representing the UK in this contest are Alex Banks (yours truly) and Joe Campbell of the youtube channel Gadget Joe, but we will need your support if we are to progress to the later rounds. To vote, all you need to do is head to the voting poll page, sign up (if you don't have an account already) and select your choice. As with our own TT UK Modding Trophy, we're looking to promote the UK modding scene, so let's give it our best shot!

