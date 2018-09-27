Join us at the Thermaltake UK Modding Trophy 2018!

This Saturday, the opening ceremony for the Thermaltake UK Modding Trophy 2018 takes place at Scan’s HQ in Bolton, and we’d be delighted if you were to join us – there’s free pizza and the chance to win a gaming PC!



As a quick recap, we’ve teamed up with Thermaltake, Scan, AMD, Asus, and Adata to give five modders the chance to win an all-expenses-paid trip to Taiwan for Computex 2019, where they will showcase their winning mod of the Thermaltake Level 20 XT. The contestants have been selected, and this Saturday will be the official hardware handover at Scan Computers’ HQ in the fine town of Bolton, England – and we’re inviting you to join us for the festivities.

As well as a chance to meet the inimitable Alex Banks, our in-house modder with a moustache like no other, and get tips for your own projects, you’ll be able to meet and greet the five competing modders and get insights into what they’re planning, and also chat to representatives from the sponsor companies. Since this is Scan’s HQ, you’ll also have a chance to play some of the latest games on some very nice hardware.



Personally, we think a chance to bathe in the awesomeness of Mr. Banks is reason enough to attend, but in case that doesn’t do it for you, Thermaltake has also arranged a PC speed build competition. Contestants will compete against one of the modders to build a PC in the fastest time, and the winner will walk away with a full gaming PC! The specs of this PC are:



• Thermaltake Level 20 GT RGB

• Asus X470F Gaming motherboard

• AMD Ryzen 7 2700X CPU



• 16GB (2 x 8GB) Adata XPG Gammix D10 DDR4 memory



• Thermaltake Floe Riing 360 all-in-one CPU cooler

• Thermaltake 850W Toughpower Grand RGB Sync PSU

• Thermaltake Riing Plus case fans

• ADATA SX600 256GB NVMe SSD



• GRAPHICS CARD TBC!

• Windows 10 Pro



Naturally, a huge thank you goes out to all our sponsors for making this awesome prize available.



If you want to register for this, head over to the event page on Facebook, please select a 10-minute time slot between 12pm and 4pm, and Thermaltake will confirm. If there are spare slots on the day, you can try multiple times to improve upon your time. If you don’t have/don’t want to use Facebook, make a comment on this thread and a Thermaltake rep will be able to confirm for you. Speed builders must arrive pre-11am to register.



Lastly, free pizza and soft drinks will also be available for all attendees!

Please note that, unfortunately, RMT strikes are occurring on the Northern Rail network that serves Bolton (details here) on this date. Attendees are advised to check carefully before travelling.



Hope to see you there!