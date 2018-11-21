Join us at the Thermaltake UK Modding Trophy 2018 Finals!

On Saturday, December 15th, the finals of the Thermaltake UK Modding Trophy 2018 will take place at Scan's HQ in Bolton, UK, and we're once again inviting all of our lovely readers to join us for a day of admiring the mods and supporting the UK modding scene. And don't forget the free pizza and multiple chances to win some lovely prizes!

As a brief reminder, we've teamed up with Thermaltake, Scan, AMD, Asus, and Adata to give five modders the chance to win an all-expenses-paid trip to Taiwan for Computex 2019, where they will showcase their winning mod of the Thermaltake Level 20 XT. Our five modders - some experienced, and some doing their first ever mod! - were chosen in August, and we held an opening ceremony in September to hand over all the hardware they're working with.



Since then, each modder has been hard at work, and with the December 7th deadline now looming, it's closing in on the time to wrap everything up - you can follow each modder's progress using the project log links from our mid-season update.

On December 7th, we'll show off all the builds online and open up the public voting process - save the date, as anyone who votes will automatically be entered into a prize draw to win not one, not two, but three Thermaltake Riing Trio 12 RGB fans (UK only). Using these votes in combination with those of professional judges, we'll select the lucky winner, and all will be revealed on December 15th at Scan's HQ in Bolton - and we'd be delighted if you were to join us.

As well as meeting us, the modders, and the sponsors, attendees will be doing their part to help support the UK modding scene. There'll be plenty of free pizza and soft drinks to gorge on throughout the day, heaps of hardware to ogle over and games to play, and the chance to see the mods up close and in person. Alex might even let you touch his moustache!



And if that wasn't enough, there will be prizes up for grabs for all attendees! Firstly, we'll have a competition to see who can build a PC in the fastest time, with the top three fastest builders walking away with the following prizes:

1st place: Thermaltake Level 20 XT chassis

2nd place: Thermaltake Toughpower Grand 850W RGB Sync Edition power supply



3rd place: Thermaltake Floe Riing 240 all-in-one liquid-cooler

And finally, even if you don't fancy yourself as a speed builder, every single attendee on the day will enter into a separate raffle prize draw. There will be multiple raffle prize draws, meaning more chances to win a variety of prizes from Thermaltake, Asus, AMD, Adata, and Scan Computers!



Sound good? We certainly think so! If you want to join us, the event takes place between 12pm and 4pm (see the event page on Facebook for the full details), with the winner announcement and raffle prize draw taking place at around 3pm. There's no limit on the number of times you can enter the speed build competition, though, so we recommend getting there early to get some practice in!



As ever, a huge thank you goes out to all our sponsors for making this day and indeed the whole competition possible.

Please note that, unfortunately, RMT strikes are likely to be occurring on the Northern Rail network that serves Bolton on this date. Attendees are advised to check carefully before travelling.

