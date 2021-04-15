Xbox France shows off a jet engine cross-section styled MSFS PC

The Xbox France Twitter account has published details of a competition which is timed to welcome Microsoft Flight Simulator (MSFS) World Update 4. This game update features revamped visual details for France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg. What makes this competition worth reporting on is the fantastic looking jet engine cross-section styled custom gaming PC which is the top prize.

Take a look at the main picture above to decide whether you are interested in snagging this custom MSFS PC. The chassis looks like it is hewn from a turboprop jet engine with a hefty slice taken out of it. Revealed by the cut is a pretty standard looking tempered glass PC side panel, and you can see an exhaust fan, CPU cooler, and graphics card fitted inside. Xbox France reveals that the MSFS PC was designed with the help of Nvidia GeForce France and Aorus France.

Microsoft kindly supplies some of the specs of the key performance components, but we don't have details about RAM or storage supplied. The specs we know of are as follows:

Intel Core i7-11700K processor

Gigabyte Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card

Gigabyte Z590 Aorus Elite AX motherboard

To take part in the competition is relatively simple. All you have to do is Retweet the competition and follow XboxFr, then leave a comment with the #MicrosoftFlightSimulator hashtag. That is it, you have entered, but sadly I can't find any link to T&Cs or a FAQ that might be important to things like any competition geographical limits, or that might provide more custom PC specs and info on perhaps second and third prizes (if any).

Some might argue that this custom PC only just makes the cut for playing MSFS 20 as it is a demanding game that requires very powerful modern CPUs and GPUs to run at high resolutions with max settings. However, if you don't like the prize it is easy enough not to take part in the competition.