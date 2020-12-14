RestoMod PC limited edition launched by Origin PC

Do you hark back to the beige PC towers of old? If so, US-based Origin PC has a limited edition build that will appeal to that nostalgia, while providing a thoroughly modern and powerful PC experience. The firm launched the RestoMod PC just ahead of the weekend with a limited edition run of 50 units.

In the main picture above, you can get a good idea of the thinking behind the design of the RestoMod PC. The 90's beige PC tower illusion isn't extremely strong, and what there is relies almost entirely on viewing the PC from the front, when it is turned off. You can see the front panel is where most of the retro-design work and fabrication has been focussed. On the front of this custom Corsair 4000D case you will 'see' the following retro features:

CD-ROM drive

5.25-inch floppy drive

3.5-inch floppy drive

Turbo/reset button panel

Origin PC admits these are just facia fakes, so won't be of use to retro gamers wishing to make use of old media formats, for example. It describes the front panel as "a custom non-functional 90’s inspired HD UV print design".

Under the beige exterior, rest assured you can configure a thoroughly modern PC, with a wide selection of components you would expect from Origin. In brief you can spec the latest Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 Series graphics cards, AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series graphics cards, 10th gen Intel Core processors, AMD Ryzen 5000 Series processors, and fast Gen 4 NVMe SSDs.

Sales of this limited edition (50 units) RestoMod PC began on Friday, with pricing starting at US$2,072 for an i5-10400, GTX 1660Ti, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Corsair H100i cooled model with Windows 10 Home. At the time of writing there is still stock but I don't know how many are still available.