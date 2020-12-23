KFConsole fried chicken warming gaming PC launched

KFC has overnight become a power in PC gaming. The iconic poultry-based fast food brand has teamed up with Cooler Master to create the KFConsole which the firm had previously teased (it wasn't a joke) as a PC hammer to beat down the next gen consoles from Microsoft and Sony.

While the appearance of the KFConsole might tickle your funny bone – it is built into a traditional takeaway chicken bucket shaped chassis and is fitted with a drawer designed to keep approx two Colonel's secret recipe drumsticks nice and warm – the internals are not to be sniffed at. The makers trumpet this machine's PC gaming capabilities for 4K, VR-ready, 240fps, and raytraced games.



In addition to the heavily customised Cooler Master NC100 chassis the KFConsole is a PC which wields the following impressive components:

An Intel Core i9-9980HK processor (part of the Intel NUC 9 Extreme Compute Element card which fits the NC100)

An Asus Dual Mini GeForce RTX graphics card (likely to be an unannounced Dual Mini GeForce RTX 30 model)

32GB of DDR4 RAM

2x 1TB Seagate Barracuda 1TB PCIe SSDs

Returning to the KFConsole design, Cooler Master says that the modified NC100 was built by "our expert Mod team lead by the legendary Swedish craftsman Timpelay". It is quite a mod, as the original NC100 is a much more traditional rectangular shape and of course completely omits a 'chicken chamber'. With the price of this PC concoction likely to be edging towards US$3,000 (The NUC alone accounting for half that sum) I personally wouldn't use the specially designed retractable tray to keep fast food warm.



Official pricing and availability are yet to be announced.

