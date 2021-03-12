Cooler Master announces Case Mod World Series 2020 winners

Cooler Master has written to Bit-Tech to announce the winners of its Case Mod World Series 2020. This was the 11th edition of the annual case modding contest where PC enthusiasts from around the world take on the challenge to create the most breathtaking gaming builds.



During 2020 there were over 100 entries and $24,000 worth of cash and prizes. A panel of judges including our own Alex Banks, who also hosted the event, weighed the entries on merits of creativity, design, innovation, and craftsmanship.

Of course, you probably want to dive into the gallery of entries, especially with a focus on the winners. Cooler Master has set up a mod gallery at community.coolermaster.com/cmws/gallery/for your convenience, but another way of checking through the highlights is to kick back and watch the video embedded below.





As well as the CMWS20 winners announcement, and the showcasing of the incredible modding talent, Cooler Master wants to highlight an initiative where popular designs will be made and sold through a platform dubbed CMODX. This is a Cooler Master backed platform aimed at bringing creative projects to the wider market.

Cooler Master plans to listen to users expressing interest in popular designs from CMWS20 and says it will "create a limited edition to be sold in early 2022". It seems to be beginning this process via canvassing for comments on the above YouTube video, before putting in the work to set up a Kickstarter project to fund the manufacture – making sure it doesn't produce thousands of modded PC case designs that no one wants. After a successful Kickstarter campaign it will sell any excess cases via CMODX.com.

