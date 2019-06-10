Microsoft unveils next-gen Project Scarlett console

Microsoft has officially unveiled its next-generation console, dubbed Project Scarlett, which will replace the Xbox One family in late 2020.

Based on a semi-custom AMD Zen 2-based Ryzen processor with Radeon RDNA graphics processing capabilities linked to GDDR6 memory, Microsoft's Project Scarlett is claimed to be a beast: During a teaser presentation late last night the company claimed the device would be around 40 times more powerful than its current-generation Xbox One X flagship - though the company did not disclose exactly how this figure was calculated, nor how much of that performance comes in the form of compute and how much in a promised reduction in load times courtesy of the factory-fitted solid-state drive (SSD) storage.

Microsoft has, however, promised that the console will offer 8K resolution video output - not the same, it must be noted, as native 8K rendering for 3D content - and in-game frame rates up to 120 frames per second (FPS). Interestingly, the company has also promised that the console will include hardware-accelerated ray tracing support through the DirectX Ray-tracing (DXR) application programming interface (API) - something AMD's mainstream graphics processors currently lack.

At the same time, Microsoft confirmed that Halo Infinite - the latest entry in the long-running first-person shooter franchise launched by Bungie as an exclusive title for the original Xbox console - will be a launch game for the Project Scarlett console, though will also be compatible with the current-generation Xbox One as well as receiving a Windows port.

Microsoft's Project Scarlett will compete with Sony's PlayStation 5, previously teased by the company as offering many of the same upgrades promised by its rival including 8K resolution video output, upgraded processing hardware, and SSD storage by default. Sony, however, has so far been hesitant to offer a release window for the console - but with Microsoft confirming a 'Holiday 2020' launch for Project Scarlett, it's difficult to see Sony doing anything other than aiming for the same schedule.