Microsoft showcases third-party titles for Xbox Series X

Microsoft debuted gameplay footage from the Xbox Series X, highlighting the major games coming the console's way as well as for the PC.

During its hour-long Inside Xbox stream, Microsoft showcased a variety of third-party titles that should arrive for the Xbox Series X relatively soon after its launch at the end of the year. Notably, Microsoft has held off on demonstrating its first-party titles until July. Also, don't expect any Cyberpunk 2077 news here as that's coming next month. Yes, Microsoft is stretching out its hype to predictably high levels.

One of the stand-out titles to be highlighted was Dirt 5. It's set to launch for Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5, the current generation of consoles, as well as the PC, and it looks stunning.

It's being developed by a separate team to the one that made Dirt Rally with a third Dirt Rally title also in the works. The game will offer a career mode, split-screen for up to four players, as well as extensive online modes. In all, there will be over 70 routes to pursue covering various locations from the frozen East River in New York to the marble mines of Italy, and the Favelas of Brazil. Dynamic weather conditions play a crucial part here with eight different race types, covering gravel, snow, mud, ice, and everything in between.

Supposedly, the Xbox Series X will be able to run the game at 120fps. Either way, expect it to look gorgeous on both the new consoles and the PC, providing you have the hardware for it.

As well as that, we saw a brief look at Scorn - a gripping take on alien-style horror. It's set in a nightmarish universe of odd forms and somber tapestry, and the preview looked suitably horrific.

There will also be Chorus, due out in 2021. The sci-fi space fantasy game tackles starfighter combat with a twist. Other games include The Medium from the makers of Layers of Fear, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, Assassin's Creed: Valhalla, and Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodlines 2.

If you're keen to buy an Xbox Series X, industry analyst, Michael Pachter, reckons it'll launch at $400 making it cheaper than the rumoured price for the PlayStation 5. Whether he's right or wrong, there's always the option to ensure your PC is suitably upgraded for such games. Expect much more Xbox Series X news in the coming months.