Facebook-owned Oculus VR has announced a planned next-generation all-in-one virtual reality (VR) headset, the Oculus Quest, to launch early next year and priced at $399.

Announced during the keynote presentation at Oculus Connect 2018, the company's fifth annual conference, Oculus Quest is described as an all-in-one standalone six-degrees of freedom (6DOF) virtual reality headset. Based on an inside-out tracking system dubbed Oculus Insight, the headset requires no separate sensor stations to track the user's movements.

In concept, then, the Oculus Quest is closer to the self-contained Oculus Go, which combines inside-out tracking with what is effectively the guts of an Android tablet to provide a self-contained all-in-one virtual reality environment, than the company's flagship Oculus Rift tethered PC-compatible headset. Previously under development as Project Santa Cruz, the headset comes equipped with a pair of Oculus Touch controllers modified to suit the new tracking system, the same display as the Oculus Go but with improved interpupillary distance adjustment, and built-in speakers.

While full details of the device's capabilities, including its storage space for games, have yet to be released, Oculus' Hugo Barra positioned the Quest as being a considerable upgrade from the Go: Its tracking, Barra claimed during the keynote presentation, supports motion over a play space of at least 4,000 square feet, while developers were told of the ease with which titles can be ported from Oculus Rift to Oculus Quest - suggesting considerably more processing power than the relatively weak Oculus Go.

Oculus VR has confirmed a Spring 2019 launch date for the Oculus Quest, with US pricing set at $399 - likely to translate to £399 in the UK, inclusive of VAT. Interested parties can register for more information on the official website.


Discuss this in the forums

QUICK COMMENT

Week in review

WEEK IN REVIEW

TOP STORIES

SUGGESTED FOR YOU