HTC adds Oculus Rift support to Viveport

HTC's virtual reality focused Vive subsidiary has seemingly decided to bury the hatchet with rival and forerunner Oculus VR, announcing that the company's Oculus Rift headset will soon be supported by the Viveport subscription-based digital distribution platform.

When HTC launched the Vive as a competitor to Facebook-owned Oculus VR's Rift headset, the nascent virtual reality market split in twain. As we've seen with consoles, the emergence of two primary platforms led to a split with exclusives appearing on one device and not the other, even as Valve - interested only in selling as much software as it possibly can - added support for both to its Steam VR distribution platform.

Now, though, HTC has announced it is adding support for the Oculus Rift in its Viveport digital distribution platform, which added a subscription feature in April last year. Where previously subscribers to Viveport were only able to install and use the listed software with their Vive-branded devices, the new functionality lets some - but not all - work with an Oculus Rift instead.

'By adding support for Oculus Rift, we’re doubling the potential user base for Viveport developers,' explains Rikard Steiber, HTC's president for Viveport. 'Viveport continues to offer the most opportunities for developers to monetise their VR content. From Viveport and Viveport Subscription, to availability on Amazon and in Viveport Arcade, we’re going to continue to expand and reach the largest global audience possible on developers’ behalf.'

The move comes as parent company HTC continues to make severe financial losses as a result of its efforts in the cut-throat smartphone market. Vive has confirmed Oculus Rift support in Viveport will go live on September 4th.