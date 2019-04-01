Sega announces Mega Drive Mini console

Sega has confirmed that it is to enter the nostalgia-fuelled miniature console market with the Mega Drive Mini this September, marking the first time it has released console hardware itself since the demise of the Dreamcast.

Following in the footsteps of Nintendo's hugely successful NES Classic Mini and SNES Classic Mini consoles, as well as Sony's significantly less popular PlayStation Classic, Sega's Mega Drive Mini packs emulator hardware into a scaled-down reproduction Mega Drive shell - based on the console's larger original release, rather than the more streamlined Mega Drive 2. As with most of its rivals in the nostalgia market, the console will come with a pair of pads - three-button rather than the later six-button design, suggesting that Street Fighter II will not be making an appearance on the device - plus a selection of pre-loaded games.

Impressively, Sega has pledged to include a whopping 40 games - though has only confirmed ten: Altered Beast, Castlevania: Bloodlines, Comix Zone, Dr. Robotnik's Mean Bean Machine, Ecco the Dolphin, Gunstar Heros, Shining Force, Sonic the Hedgehog, Space Harrier II, and ToeJam & Earl.

Sega's previous emulated console launches have relied on third-party developer AtGames, which had been tipped to be behind the Mega Drive Mini; Sega's official announcement, however, confirms that the Mega Drive Mini will be a first-party Sega product, making it the first console the company's has launched since the ill-fated Sega Dreamcast in 1998.

The Sega Mega Drive Mini - which will release in North America as the Sega Genesis Mini - is to launch in September, the company has confirmed, with more information available on the official website.