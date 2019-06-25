Retro Games announces full-size TheC64 launch date

Retro Games has finally announced a launch date for its long-awaited Commodore 64 reboot, after a mixed reception for its miniaturised equivalent TheC64 Mini.

Retro Games, founded by ousted shareholders of since-imploded Retro Computers Limited, announced its first product back in October 2017: A miniaturised version of the classic Commodore 64 home computer, cashing in on the growing micro-console trend launched by Nintendo's NES Classic Mini. While the keyboard was just for show, being moulded out of solid plastic, the machine came with 64 bundled games, a joystick, and an HDMI cable and supported 720p video output. Sadly, the launch was marred by issues with the quality of the emulation, the performance of the Arm-based single-board computer chosen to drive the machine, and the rubber-dome-based joystick required to use the £69.99 walk down memory lane.

Now, the company is back with something a bit bigger: TheC64, which as the name suggests drops the 'Mini' concept for a full-size recreation of Commodore's classic of 1982. Unlike its diminutive stablemate, TheC64 includes a fully-functional keyboard - meaning the built-in BASIC programming language can be used without adding a USB keyboard to the mix. As before, it comes with 64 pre-loaded games - including a text adventure, to take full advantage of the new keyboard - and a bundled joystick, which this time is based on proper microswitches.

'We are delighted to be working with Koch Media once more to bring back even more of the most loved retro games ever on two of the most iconic home computers of all time, and which now has a full working keyboard,' says Paul Andrews, Retro Games' managing director and ousted director of Retro Computers Limited. 'TheC64 full-size is a reimagining of the classic C64 computer and the second in a planned series of products on the way.'

TheC64 Mini will launch on December 5th, Retro Games has confirmed, priced at £109.99 (inc. VAT). More information is available on the official website.