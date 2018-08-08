PUBG launches 'Fix PUBG' website

PUBG Corporation has launched a website, Fix PUBG, which aims to solicit input from and provide updates to the fans of PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds - having admitted that it's a phrase the company has been hearing a lot of late.

Launched in Early Access last year and released fully in December after the original schedule was pushed back, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds has been an impressive success - and the trigger behind the explosion of interest in the battle royale format, where numerous players compete in an ever-shrinking arena to kill each other with scavenged weapons until only one is left standing.

The game itself, however, is losing ground to Johnny-come-lately competitors including Fortnite Battle Royale, and at least some of the blame can be placed on its bugs and performance issues. To address that, PUBG Corporation - spun out from Bluehole following the game's success - has launched a dedicated website dubbed 'Fix PUBG'.

'"FIX THE GAME." This is a phrase that we’ve been hearing a lot lately. Bugs, performance problems, and quality-of-life issues have been limiting PUBG's true potential, and you want it fixed. So we think it's time to do something about it,' the company explains in the site's introduction. '"Fix PUBG" is a months-long campaign to deliver the changes and improvements that you've been asking for. We've created a roadmap with specific details about our plans, and we intend to update it as we go, checking things off as we deliver on our promises.'

The site includes a GANTT-like roadmap detailing progress on fixing a range of issues, from server and client software performance to the game's anti-cheat technologies - which had a rough start when it launched earlier this year. Detailed logs are available for each category, with status reports promised over the next three months.

More information is available on the official website.