Valve adds PlayStation 5 DualSense controller support to Steam

With the Sony PlayStation 5 already sitting proudly next to early adopter console gamers' TVs (Europe has to wait to Thursday, 19th Nov), it is only natural for PC gamers to wonder if those new fangled PS5 DualSense controllers will be worth purchasing to play PC games. Well, rest assured, Valve has already started to add support for these interesting new controllers from Sony with preliminary support already in a Steam beta release.

Before going further it is worth a recap of the reasons that the PlayStation 5 DualSense controller might appeal. Bit-Tech wrote an article on the new wireless/USB C controllers back in April which covered the main special features available; high quality haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, Tempest 3D AudioTech, a built-in Mic, motion sensor, and touchpad. Since that time we have seen official blog posts providing deeper dives about how the controller works and feels, and insightful hands-on tests from YouTubers like Dave Lee.

Late last week Valve announced that it had added "initial input support for the PS5 DualSense controller," which gives us hope that the controller and its advanced features will be usable for PC gamers in the not too distant future. Unfortunately Valve noted that "advanced features such as rumble, trackpad, and gyro are not yet supported." Valve didn't mention the adaptive triggers. Furthermore, once these features are usable the control panel and games need to work properly with them, or even have code to support the advanced controller features, to gain the kinds of experience benefits PS5 gamers might be enjoying soon.

PlayStation 5 DualSense controllers cost $69.99 / £59.99 and are said to be in good supply even where the consoles have launched and sold out quickly.