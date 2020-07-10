Far Cry 6 confirmed by PS Store leak

Sony has made a bit of a boo-boo and accidentally leaked and confirmed the long-rumoured release of Far Cry 6 as well as some high-level plot details.



A Hong Kong PlayStation Store listing, since removed but inevitably captured and posted to Twitter with an English translation, has given away plenty of information that was likely being saved for the Ubisoft Forward event planned for this Sunday, July 12th.



The artwork confirms that the game will star Giancarlo Esposito of Breaking Bad fame, and he will be playing Anton Castillo, a dictator of a made-up Latin American country called Yara, described as ‘a tropical paradise frozen in time’ and more pertinently ‘the largest Fary Cry 6 playground to date’. Along with his son Diego, Anton Castillo has only gone and sparked a revolution with his oppressive ways.



That’s where you step in: The player will take on the role of Dani Rojas, a local Yaran who will ‘become a guerrilla fighter to liberate the nation’. In doing so, they will be able to ‘employ makeshift weapons, vehicles, and Amigos, the new Fangs for Hire to burn the tyrannical regime to the ground’.



We also now know the game is pegged for release on 18th February 2021 for PS4, and the PS Store also revealed that anyone buying the game for PS4 would qualify for a free upgrade to the PS5 version once it becomes available. It seems likely the same will be true for Xbox One players with regards to the Xbox Series X version. PC players, meanwhile, can of course enjoy graphical superiority from day one, assuming their PC makes the cut.



As well offline multiplayer, Far Cry 6 will have two-person online multiplayer, presumably mimicking the co-op mode of Far Cry 5. More information is expected about Far Cry 6 via the Ubisoft Forward event this Sunday, July 12th.