Warcraft III: Reforged launches January 29th 2020. 

Warcraft III: Reforged will be released January 29th 2020, according to a recent statement from Blizzard.

The reboot of the classic RTS game includes the original Warcraft III: Reign of Chaos, along with its expansion pack, The Frozen Throne. There's been a substantial revamp to a lot of the game, meaning vastly superior graphics, along with new characters, new environments, buildings, animations...you get the idea.

Fortunately, when it comes to the heart of the game, it's still the Warcraft III you know and once loved. There are 7 single-player campaigns that include over 60 missions between them, along with the same original voiceovers as before. Warcraft III: Reforged is fully integrated with Battle.net so it'll be much easier to arrange battles with other players, as well as automatic patching. Most interesting of all is you're able to play against different versions of Warcraft III, so you can compete against those with the original game.

Elsewhere, there's also a new World Editor for those that want to tweak away. It offers hundreds of new triggers, LUA scripting support, new tools for importing models, and a few other things that Blizzard has plans to implement in future.

Warcraft III was a much loved title back in the day, so you should feel reasonably comfortable that while Blizzard originally had plans to push the release so it would happen in 2019, they chose to delay it. In a blog post, the developer announced that "we felt we'd need a little extra development time for finishing touches".

That might mean you won't get to play much of Warcraft III: Reforged over Christmas, but it makes us a bit more confident that this is no rushed job.

Also, you can enjoy access to the multiplayer beta over Christmas if you need your fix, providing you pre-order the game from the Blizzard Shop. The standard edition is available for £24.99, but the more impressive option is the Spoils of War Edition. For £34.99, you get unique hero skins for Arthas, Cenarius, Jaina, and Thrall. There are also extra in-game bonuses for other Blizzard games, like a Meat Wagon mount for World of Warcraft, Third War card back for Hearthstone, Mal'ganis pet for Diablo III, and a few other bits and pieces.

