Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2 remaster announced

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2 remastered will be launched later this year, Activision announced last night via Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest online event.

The hugely popular skateboarding series has had a rocky few years with the likes of Ride, Shred, and Pro Skater 5 demonstrating that it's a tricky process getting the balance right in gaming, as well as while using a skateboard. It hasn't stopped many fans desperately crying out for a remaster of the original games though, and it looks like that's exactly what they're getting.

Bundled together in a neat package of nostalgia, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2 will be part remaster, part remake. All the levels, skaters and tricks from the original two games will return in the updated version along with most of the old soundtrack - a crucial part to anyone's enjoyment of spending hours performing tricks.

Besides a graphical revamp, it will also see additions from later parts of the Tony Hawk series, such as new tricks and new multiplayer modes. There will be new goals to achieve too along with added challenges.

The game will offer both online and split-screen multiplayer for both consoles and PC. As well as that, there'll be the option to build your own skate arenas and then share them with others online. You'll also be able to design and dress your own skater too, as before, or choose to play as one of many famous pro skaters including Tony Hawk, Bucky Lasek or Rodney Mullen. In both cases, customisation options should be more varied than they have been before.

The remaster is being worked on by Vicarious Visions which previously completed work on the remasters of Crash Bandicoot - Crash Bandicoot N-Sane Trilogy - which turned out to be a huge success and a genuinely fun remaster of the old classics. That should give us all some confidence that the Tony Hawk's Pro Skater remaster will turn out to be pretty good and put aside the less fond memories of more recent incarnations.

After all, this is actually the second remaster for the series with the distant memories of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater HD still haunting fans of the original. That remaster was delisted back in 2017.

The game is out on 4th September for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. Notably, the PC release will be an Epic Games Store timed exclusive.