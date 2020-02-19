The Witcher 3 now has Switch/PC cross-save support

A new major update for the Nintendo Switch version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt has added PC cross-save support, potentially wrecking the productivity levels of thousands.

The update means that players can now share their save file and character between the two platforms, meaning you can take your game out and about with you, before returning to the comfort of your PC setup. It's a dangerous move given the sheer size of The Witcher 3, but a very attractive idea.

The Witcher 3 was already a well regarded epic RPG boasting over 100 hours of gameplay, and some very strong reviews. We were certainly huge fans back at launch. Things got even better for the title when the Netflix adaptation of The Witcher was unveiled, boosting sales massively.

Now, you can take that experience wherever you go. PC saves from both the Steam and GOG version of The Witcher 3 are compatible although there are warnings that modded save files may cause issues.

The Switch update also adds new graphical updates so, while it won't look as good as the PC, it won't look too bad at all. Certainly not when you're on your daily commute at least. You can tweak settings such as motion blur, bloom, sharpening, depth of field, light shafts, underwater effects, and foliage visibility range.

The cross-save support is all part of a growing trend for Switch games offering that functionality. Other games include Divinity: Original Sin 2, Fortnite, Smite, and Civilization VI. While obviously nothing will beat gaming on your high end PC, it's certainly useful to be able to play something on the go and the Switch is coming into its own as a backup source for PC players. For now, there's no sign of cross save support arriving for other consoles, so this is your only option.

If you're interested in a second gaming device and don't mind double dipping, it's stuff like this that makes the Switch a good choice.

The update is available now on the Nintendo Switch. To activate cross-save support, you just need to log in to your GOG or Steam account via the game.