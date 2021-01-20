The Medium: PC system requirements shared

Developers Bloober Team have shared a range of PC recommended system specs as well as a new video trailer showcasing what the protagonist gets up to in The Medium. In case you don't know already, The Medium is a horror mystery game in which you play a medium who can walk through the real and spiritual worlds. Your adventure takes place in an abandoned communist resort where you will use your unique psychic abilities "to uncover its deeply disturbing secrets, solve dual-reality puzzles, survive encounters with sinister spirits, and explore two realities at the same time". It could also be described as a spooky third (and fourth) person perspective detective adventure game.

The PC specs include a wide range of recommendations for playing on anything from 1080p/30 low, to 2160p/30 high with ray traced effects. I've put together a table of the various recommended settings below, for your convenience. Please note that although the settings all reference 30fps, PC gamers can unlock frame rates in the game menu. This is in no way a fast-paced action game, however.



Minimum (1080p/30 fps, low preset)

Recommended (1080p/30 fps, medium preset)

High (1440p/30 fps, high present)

Ultra (2160p/30 fps, high preset)

OS: Windows 10 64 bit



CPU: Intel Core i5-6600 or AMD Ryzen 5



GPU: GeForce 1650 Super or GTX 1060, or AMD R9 390X



RAM: 8GB



Storage: 50GB HDD



DirectX: 11



OS: Windows 10 64 bit



CPU: Intel Core i5-9600

or AMD Ryzen 3700 X



GPU: GeForce GTX 1660 Super or AMD RX 5600XT 6GB



RAM: 16GB



Storage: 50GB SSD



DirectX: 11



OS: Windows 10 64 bit



CPU: Intel Core i5-9600 or AMD 3700 X



GPU: GeForce RTX 2060 Super or AMD 5700 XT



RAM: 16GB



Storage: 50GB SSD



DirectX: 11



OS: Windows 10 64 bit



CPU: Intel Core i7-9700 or AMD Ryzen 7 3700 X



GPU: GeForce RTX 2080 8GB or RTX 3060 Ti, or AMD RX 6800 16GB



RAM: 16GB



Storage: 50GB SSD



DirectX: 11



Raytracing Minimum (1080p/30 fps, medium preset)

Raytracing Recommended (1440p/30 fps, high preset)

Raytracing high (2160p/30 fps, high preset)



OS: Windows 10 64 bit



CPU: Intel Core i5-9600 or AMD Ryzen 7 3700 X



GPU: GeForce RTX 2060 Super 8GB or AMD RX 6800 16GB



RAM: 16GB



Storage: 50GB SSD



DirectX: 12



OS: Windows 10 64 bit



CPU: Intel Core i7-9700

or AMD Ryzen 7 3700 X



GPU: GeForce RTX 3060 Ti

or RTX 2080 8GB, or AMD RX 6800 16GB



RAM: 16GB



Storage: 50GB SSD



DirectX: 12



OS: Windows 10 64 bit



CPU: Intel Core i7-9700 or AMD Ryzen 7 3700 X



GPU: GeForce RTX 3080 or AMD RX 6800 XT 16GB



RAM: 16GB



Storage: 50GB SSD



DirectX: 12









If you enjoyed the video above, you can read through an exclusive early hands-on feature published by the official Xbox Blog.

Bloober Team, formed in 2008 in Poland, has previously developed Layers of Fear, Observer, and Blair Witch titles. The Medium, an Unreal Engine game, is scheduled to launch on 28th January (this year) and is currently available to pre-order of Steam, the Epic Games Store, and on the Xbox Series X/S.