Star Wars: Squadrons is coming to PC later this year

EA and Lucasfilms has announced a new space-based dogfighting game based in the Star Wars Universe: Star Wars: Squadrons.

The game immediately evokes memories of the likes of Star Wars: X-Wing and TIE Fighter thanks to its focus on spacecraft action. Set during the final days of the Galactic Empire and the rise of the New Republic after the events of Return of the Jedi, the game has you doing what players have been wanting to do again for years - weaving their way amongst enemy ships and shooting them down at all costs. The teaser trailer suggests dodging asteroid belts and finding small gaps in enemy line-ups will also be crucial too. Just how you'd expect in Star Wars.

In a statement, creative director at Motive Studios explained, "we made this game for all the Star Wars fans who have ever dreamed of flying through the universe in their favorite starfighter," which sounds suspiciously like the dream of EVERY Star Wars fan, surely?

Besides the story mode, there will also be multiplayer battles with players able to form squadrons of five in five vs five dogfights. That's not as many as Star Wars: Battlefront II's 12 vs 12 battles, but hopefully that won't make much of a difference. Expect to see familiar locations along with 'never-before-seen' locations including the gas giant of Yavin Prime and the shattered moon of Galitan.

As you'd expect, there will be plenty of upgrades along the way which the press release was keen to stress are earned "solely through gameplay" meaning no microtransactions in sight. There's also cross play so you can play alongside console gamers if you want.

EA has already announced system requirements with the minimum specs requiring a Ryzen 3 1300X or Intel i5-7600 or above, along with 8GB RAM, and a Radeon HD 7850, GeForce GTX 660 or equivalent. Recommended specs include a Ryzen 3 3200G or Intel i7-7700 or above, 16GB RAM, and a Radeon RX 480, GeForce GTX 1060 or above.

It'll also be possible to play Star Wars: Squadrons in VR which could be rather thrilling indeed.

Star Wars: Squadrons is expected to launch 2nd October with more footage to be released later this week at EA Play Live.