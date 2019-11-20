Red Dead Redemption 2 patched to fix game-ruining bug

Red Dead Redemption 2 has just received a much-needed patch for some game-ruining issues.

Like so many AAA games in recent times, the Western-themed game has had a rocky start when it comes to technical issues. One such issue happened to be similar to a problem that Dark Souls 2 used to suffer from, namely that when the game runs at a frame rate over 60fps, time passes more quickly in-game leading to some strange issues. For Red Dead Redemption 2, that meant that main character Arthur's health could degrade faster (as if he hadn't been fed recently) and the day-night cycle moved too quickly.

The latest patch has, fortunately, fixed that along with some other pesky technical issues.

These include improvements to address an issue that resulted in stalls on four-core and six-core CPUs, fixing an issue that led to a mouse cursor being displayed at all times when launching the game via the Epic Games Store, and improvements to being able to place waypoints on the pause menu map.

For Red Dead Online fans, there are also extensive additions via the patch. There's a new legendary bounty courtesy of "Yukon" Nikoli Borodin, an 'infamous grizzly bear-baiter', as well as a wealth of new clothing items. These include bandannas, hats, and shirts, with limited-time bonuses and discounts for traders. There's a 50 percent bonus on goods delivery using small or medium wagons with a 50 percent discount on resupply orders, and a 25 percent discount on trader and hunter wagon purchases.

Bear in mind that after applying the patch, there have been reports that it resets your settings, so be ready to tweak all over again.

The full patch notes are on the Rockstar Games site.

While you're patching the wondrous Western epic, might we suggest that you also install the latest Nvidia Hotfix driver update which should solve some other issues that Red Dead Redemption 2 has run into. If you've suffered graphical stuttering, this is the fix for you.