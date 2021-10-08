PC Building Simulator can be snagged for free on the EGS (until 14th)

If you enjoy the satisfaction of putting custom PCs together, but the current market situation is getting in the way, you will be able to indulge in this constructive hobby virtually (for free) thanks to the latest Epic Games Store giveaway. This is a bit of a bargain, as the game/sim is still selling on Steam at the time of writing for £14.99.

The PC Building Simulator has come a long way since its launch in 2018, with lots of modern big-brand components and accessories available in your virtual PC workshop. As well as the free-build sandbox mode, where you can use any components you wish without a care in the world – perhaps testing build ideas - there is a career mode available. In career mode, you run a business building, modding, and fixing PCs for customers – with the likes of hardware costs, labour, and profits to consider.



The developers have added the ability for you to even overclock and check how your virtual PC would benchmark in 3DMark and have add-ons which take the form of various premium branded PC gear sets, and a DLC where you work as an eSports team PC tech, and all that entails.





As per our headline, you can grab the PC Building Simulator now, for free, via the EGS. Make sure to do so before the freebie expires on 14th October.

Epic Games Achievements

In related news, earlier this week, Epic Games announced that its much requested achievements system will begin to roll out next week. Epic is making it 'quick and easy' for devs to implement this system in their games, and get EGS gamers racking up XP.

The first salvo of EGS Achievements friendly titles next week are going to be Rocket League, Hades, Pillars of Eternity, Kena, Zombie Army 4, Alan Wake Remastered, and more. Expect widespread adoption within the games available on EGS "later this year".

To coincide with the above, Epic has created a new Achievements detail page where you can share and track your progress. This will be useful for seeing how you are doing, with regard to achievement badges and unlocks.