Noblechairs Epic Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 eSports chair launched

December 23, 2020 | 12:20
Companies: #noblechairs
Noblechairs has a new Epic Mercedes-AMG Edition chair for 2021 now available for pre-order. This slick looking piece of furniture was designed with the collaboration of the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team with a number of tweaks to take it beyond the Bit-Tech recommended Noblechairs Epic Series Black Edition.
According to the product page blurb the new Noblechairs Epic Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 eSports chair is the result of "intensive research and development". However, to my eyes it looks very much like our review model with some fancy stitching, logos and highlights. Check the A-B comparison pic below which does show the base is somewhat different not just in colour but form. One can't really complain it is too similar though, as our reviewed sample is a decent foundation to customise in this way. Moreover, the Epic has won the EHA best gaming chair category in 2017, 1019, and 2020.
Noblechairs Epic Mercedes-AMG vs Epic Black Edition
Key attractions of the new Mercedes-AMG collaboration are officially as follows:
December 11 2020 | 17:30
