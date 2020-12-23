Noblechairs Epic Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 eSports chair launched

Noblechairs has a new Epic Mercedes-AMG Edition chair for 2021 now available for pre-order. This slick looking piece of furniture was designed with the collaboration of the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team with a number of tweaks to take it beyond the Bit-Tech recommended Noblechairs Epic Series Black Edition.

According to the product page blurb the new Noblechairs Epic Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 eSports chair is the result of "intensive research and development". However, to my eyes it looks very much like our review model with some fancy stitching, logos and highlights. Check the A-B comparison pic below which does show the base is somewhat different not just in colour but form. One can't really complain it is too similar though, as our reviewed sample is a decent foundation to customise in this way. Moreover, the Epic has won the EHA best gaming chair category in 2017, 1019, and 2020.

Noblechairs Epic Mercedes-AMG vs Epic Black Edition

Key attractions of the new Mercedes-AMG collaboration are officially as follows:

Developed in close collaboration with the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

Exceptionally breathable high-tech hybrid cover

Understated Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team logo and artwork embroidered neck and lumbar pillows

‘Petronas green’ silent and smooth, all-floor casters

Exquisitely precise ‘Petronas green’ stitching

Carbon effect side bolsters

Adjustable comfortable 4D Armrests

If you are interested in pre-ordering the Noblechairs Epic Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 eSports chair it is available only in the PU-leather material option (others have a hybrid or leather choice for more cash). It is up for pre-order starting today at £399.95 plus shipping. That's a sizable premium over the PU-leather Epic Black Edition at £299.99.